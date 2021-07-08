Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 has been running successfully for months now. Its contestants are widely loved by the audience amid all the controversies. However, the show is now approaching its end and the makers have finally unveiled the winner’s trophy.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Shocking Evictions: Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish Out Of The Race?

In the upcoming episode, Asha Bhosale will grace the show and will enjoy some power-packed performances by the contestants. In the latest promo, Asha Bhosale can be seen unveiling the winner’s trophy. The golden trophy has its own charm. The race to win this trophy is currently between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish, Ashish Kulkarni and Sayli Kamble. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Aditya Narayan Makes Big Revelation And It Will Leave You Excited

The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is set to air soon. Earlier this month, the show’s host Aditya Narayan revealed that the current season is about to end and that they are in the last four weeks of the show. “Well, as of now we are just glad to be back in Mumbai. Of course, it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions but we are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. Having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity,” he had said.

If on one hand, Indian Idol 12 has been widely successful, on the other hand, it has also been frequently surrounded by several controversies. Whether it is ‘doctored judgments’ or romantic angles between contestants, the show faced backlash several times. However, at the same time, its contestants never failed to impress viewers with their singing talent.