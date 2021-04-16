Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan, who had been tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine, has shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen driving a tempo or a traveler bus on the treacherous mountain road of Uttarakhand. He is driving on the song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from Sunny Deol starrer Gadar. Also Read - TRP Report Week 14: Indian Idol 12 Makes Surprise Entry, Anupama Maintains Top Spot

Watch Video Here:

Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni have tested negative for the deadly virus. Last week, he gave a virtual performance since he contracted the virus. Earlier, there were reports that he has bagged a song in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, he refuted the rumours. He said that he is not singing any song for Salman Khan's Radhe but there is a film in which he will croon a song and the official announcement will be made soon.

Speaking on his equation with co-contestant Arunita Kanjilal, he said that they are ‘just good friends’ and nothing is brewing between them. He also cleared that if he makes any mistake while singing, it will be his fault and not Arunita’s. He said, “The relationship we both have is a very good friendship. This is only a friendship, so don’t make it like we are wandering.”