Indian Idol 12 contestants are all stressed out as the competition is getting tougher with each passing weekend. The singing reality show will be seeing eliminations from this weekend onwards. The elimination will be based on the lowest score combined together from the score given by the judges and audience votes. The total score will put two contestants in the danger score and the one with the lowest score will be eliminated, which also means that the finale is inching closer. At this time, the contestants cannot afford to commit any mistakes. However, a similar incident took place with the contestant Sawai Bhatt and he was stopped by the judges in the midway.

It so happened that Sawai was performing on a hit Jeetendra song titled 'Haal Kya Hai Dilon Ka'. During his performance, he was stopped midway by Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya as he was forgetting the lyrics of the song. The judges gave him a second chance to start again from the top but even during his second run, he kept forgetting the lyrics. After his performance, Vishal and Himesh said that if it were to them then Sawai would be facing the danger of elimination. They then insisted audience to vote for him so that he can continue to be on the show.

Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, encouraged him and said that this song is favourite of hers and her father. She further said that mistakes happen all the time and he should learn from them instead of beating himself over.

In tonight’s episode, Jackie Shroff will be gracing the show with his presence. He will also recreate his popular train scene from the blockbuster hit film Devdas as Chunni Babu and Dev Babu will be essayed by one of the contestants.