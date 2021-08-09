Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 is all set for its grand finale on August 15 which will run for long 12-hours. The top six contestants inclusing Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble on Monday spoke about their journey, experiences, among others during a virtual press conference. When the contestants were asked who they think will take the trophy home, Mohd Danish pointed out at Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal while Nihal said that he sees Pawandeep as the winner. However, Pawandeep said that whoever wins the show, they will always remain friends.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi-Finale: Karan Johar Compares Arunita Kanjilal to Lata Ji, Calls Her 'Suro Ki Rani'

Speaking with Indian Express, Pawandeep also shared that he is upset about leaving his friends who have now become his family. He added that when he came to Indian Idol 12, he was scared about living away from his family, "and now, after so many months, as we are set to wrap up, I feel pained. The show became our new home and it feels as if we came yesterday only. I wish we could have stayed longer".

He also revealed the real reason for participating in the singing reality show. He was quoted as saying, "Indian Idol is a platform that gives a lot of respect to artists, and the kind of exposure it gets you is unmatched. Through the course of the show, we got to sing so many songs, and had the best judges and guests to guide us. The reason I got back in the arena was not my will to win but my quest to learn. And I am thankful that after spending so many months on this show, we are now ready to playback. Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old.""

Pawandeep rose to fame with his performances on Indian Idol 12 but did so much of fan-following put a pressure on him? He clarifies, “If you get so much love, it only helps you build confidence. I took it as a responsibility and thus there was no room for pressure. If I was to get nervous, it would have backfired instead. I do get jelly legs before every performance but that only helps me do better on stage.”

He further added, “Since the start of the season, I have spoken about promoting folk music. I am so thankful that the show gave me the opportunity to bring Pahadi music on an international level. I got to perform on songs that I grew up as a child, and I will always be obliged to the team for the same.”