Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish and others have received their first dose against coronavirus. The contestants took to social media sharing pictures from the vaccination centers and used the hashtag ‘We are vaccinated.’ Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Eliminated Hero Sawai Bhatt Welcomed Like a Groom in Rajasthan | Viral Videos

While in one set of pictures Pawandeep Rajan can be seen posing with Mohammad Danish, Ashish Kulkarni and Nihal Tauro, in another series of Pictures posted by Arunita Kanjilal, she can be seen clicking pictures with the girls’ gang of the show including Shanmukhapriya and Sayli Kamble. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Danish Mohd Reminds Javed Akhtar of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan by Singing 'Afreen Afreen'

Indian Idol 12 contestants are widely loved and enjoy a huge fan following. They often give a glimpse of behind-the-camera masti to their fans and never fail to impress fans, judges and special guests on the show with their singing.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 will welcome Javed Akhtar as the special guest on Saturday as they dedicate the episode to senior citizens. The show will also celebrate some iconic senior couples in the Senior Citizen Special episode. During the episode, Arunita and Pawandeep will also be seen dancing together on the romantic song Chod Do Aanchal, leaving everyone in complete awe.

The current season of Indian Idol faced several controversies. It all started after Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar appeared on the show as a special guest and alleged that he was asked to praise the contestants and that he did not like it. The controversy became huge with several people including former judge of the show Sunidhi Chauhan, Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant jumping in and raising serious concerns regarding the show.

