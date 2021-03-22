Indian Idol 12 is all set to pay tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. According to the India Today report, the contestants will pay homage to the late actor while his wife, Neetu Kapoor will be seen as a special guest on the show. She will be shooting for the episode tonight. A source close to the development said that the reality singing show will have a Rishi Kapoor special episode wherein the contestants will pay tribute to him by singing hit songs from his films. Also Read - Netizens Declare Pawandeep Rajan as Indian Idol 12 Winner, As Per Our Poll | Fans Call Him ‘God’



During his last days, the Bobby actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and suffered from breathing issues. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and his wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a long battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukha Priya, and Ashish Kulkarni had appeared on ITA awards. While Pawandeep creates a romantic vibe with his singing, Ashish creates magic by singing ‘Bang Bang’, Mohammed croons the evergreen song ‘Mein Jagan Rahun’, and Shanmukha gave a performance on ‘Darling Aankhen Se Aankhen’. Shanmukha Priya said, “Indian Idol has made many dreams come true, and performing live on the occasion of completing 20 years of ITA Awards was also a special experience.