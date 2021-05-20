Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan thinks that people are criticising the show now because they are ‘frustrated’ with IPL getting over amid the pandemic. The makers, the judges, and the contestants were criticised by a section of people for not doing justice to the legacy of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in a special episode that aired recently. Not just the audience, the special guest on the episode – Kishore Kumar‘s son Amit Kumar also expressed that he wasn’t happy with the show and wanted to stop the shooting. He also said he was asked to praise all the contestants irrespective of how they were singing. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sukhwinder Singh Sees Glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan In Danish as He Performs On 'Beedi Jalaile'

This irked Aditya who first said that 'Amit ji has been a senior member of the fraternity and he has appeared on the show more than once.' Aditya said he could have told the makers if there was something bothering him. Now, in his latest interview with Bollywood Spy, Aditya mentioned that most parents in households have taken over the TV due to the coronavirus lockdown and in the absence of IPL, the young audience is getting frustrated and venting out anger on their show.

He said, "I think do-teen hafte pehle IPL band hogaya. Uska saara gussa humpe nikal rahe hain (IPL ended two three weeks back. They are venting out that frustration on us.) Mummy papas have taken over the remote and they are watching Indian Idol. So our younger generation is unhappy. They don't know where to vent their anger. Including myself, I feel this void too."

Aditya added that he is also upset about the IPL ending. The singer mentioned that he had made teams on the phone and he used to wait eagerly for the clock to strike 7:30 in the evening. “As soon as it struck 7-7.30, I would get on it. I even made those cricket teams on phone apps. Over the last year and this year too, we are consuming anything that comes on TV a little too fervently. Only because we have too much time right now,” he said.

Many people on social media are of the opinion that the makers are constantly dragging the show for no reason and the quality of the performances has also degraded. Your thoughts? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!