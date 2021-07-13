Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 judge and music composer Himesh Reshammiya has released a new song from his album ‘Himesh Ke Dil Se’. The popular singer has roped in Mohd Danish in the new song titled Dagaa. It’s a song about heartbreak, sung by Danish in his peculiar voice at what looks like Himesh’s residence converted into a studio. Dagaa talks about the entire relationship cycle from love to betrayal. This is the second song released from the album. The first song, titled Saansein, was sung by Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt who has now been eliminated from the show.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals he is composing a song for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan

Himesh’s other song that he released on the show itself – Suroor 2021 – has crossed 60 million views and 20 million audio streams in a few days. Sansein, on the other hand, has garnered 30 million views on YouTube while Tere Bagairr, another song that Himesh released recently touched 15 million views on YouTube. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: 'Are Zombies Voting For Shanmukhapriya?' - Netizens After Ashish Kulkarni's SHOCKING Eviction

With Dagaa, Mohd Danish finally makes his debut in the world of playback singing. The singer is already one of the most popular participants on the show and is praised for his versatility, and stage aura. Danish’s effortless singing has made him earn praises from stalwarts like AR Rahman, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and Kumar Sanu, among others. Watch the video here: Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Indian Idol 12 Controversies, Talks About Neha Kakkar And Being a Future Judge

Himesh talked about Danish’s singing capabilities and his decision of giving him a song in his album. The music composer said that he finds a perfect blend of Sufi music and the contemporary style of singing. He was quoted as saying, “Mohd Danish has a very different texture in his voice which is a rare blend of Sufi and contemporary. Sawai was launched with the 1st song of Himesh Ke Dil Se and that was ethnic, raw, and rooted. Whereas Mohd Danish is modern and I am very happy with his singing in Dagaa. In my other album Moods With Melodies, I launched Pawandeep & Arunita who are very versatile, with the superhit song Tere Bagairr. I love working with such talented people and they have given my label three blockbusters with record-breaking views and streams.”

Meanwhile, Ashish Kulkarni was the latest contestant to have got eliminated from Indian Idol 12. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on the reality show!