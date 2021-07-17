Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will welcome legendary actor Dharmendra along with Anita Raj. The top six contestants will celebrate the on-screen duo and will leave them fully mesmerised.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karishma Kapoor Grooves On Pawandeep Rajan's Magical Performance

However, among all the performances, one contestant who will leave Dharmendra stunned was everyone's favourite Pawandeep Rajan. He will sing 'Hothon Se Chhulo Tum' and 'Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Sangan Hoga' and will leave the legendary actor fully impressed. Following this, Dharmendra praised Pawandeep and treats him with parathas. "I am amazed by your voice and, your talent is incredible. Acknowledging your effort, I have brought some tasty Parathas for you from my farm," Dharmendra said.

Pawandeep was left humbled with the gesture and said, "Being in front of such icons and performing their hit songs is a blessing for me. I am grateful for the lovely gesture Dharam Ji bestowed upon me. These parathas from his farm that he got for me were very delicious. I have so many emotions of joy, gratitude, love jumping inside of me."

Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan will also be seen dancing with Karisma Kapoor on the Saturday night episode.

Apart from this, the makers of the show have already unveiled the winner’s trophy announcing that the grand finale will take place soon. The race to win this trophy is currently between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, and Sayli Kamble.