Indian Idol 12 new controversy: Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has finally come clean about the makers trying to “cook up” a romantic angle between contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, the singer talked about things that the creative team does to keep the audience entertained. Aditya said they make a fake relationship angle and people enjoy it so there’s no harm in giving something to the audience if that is entertaining them. Also Read - Indian Idol 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant Lashes Out At Singing Reality Show: Focus Isn't On Singing Anymore

Indian Idol 12 fans have been rooting big for both Pawandeep and Arunita. Each episode is designed in a way to highlight their chemistry. They have also performed together in various episodes and have won the hearts of the audience. Several fan clubs are running on social media to shower love on the chemistry of Pawandeep and Arunita. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Gets Emotional After Arunita Kanjilal Surprises Him, Read on

Turns out all this is fake and has been designed to ‘fool’ the audience or as Aditya put it – to ‘entertain’ them. He talked to Bollywood Spy and said, “Hum masti karte hai (We are just having some fun). People say that we cook up make-believe affairs on reality shows. So what? Did we ever say no? We do it. Ye dhong hai (This is all lie). But you enjoy it no? Because we love to do it.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Aditya Narayan Says People Are Frustrated Because IPL Ended

The singer also highlighted the entire buzz around his relationship with Neha Kakkar in the last season. Aditya said the makers pulled the same thing with both of them a year back and people loved that too. “They are young people and if something does happen between them, they have our wishes, and if not, it’s their lives. So we are just enjoying. Last season, with what happened between Neha and me, people got offended as if they are our relatives. ‘How can you do this?’ I say ‘Hello, we are putting on a show’,” he said.

The singer, who is now married to former actor Shweta Aggarwal, added that whatever they do in a ‘reality’ show is only to entertain the viewers, and people should take it lightly and have fun with it.

What do you think of the ‘reality’ behind these reality shows? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!