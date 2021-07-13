Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 contestant Ashish Kulkarni was evicted from the show on Sunday after receiving the least number of votes. His eviction triggered anger among his fans and called out the show for ‘unfair’ elimination. However, Ashish feels that it is a competition and only one person will win at the end of the show. Talking about his elimination from the show, he said that all six remaining contestants are great singers and he does not take the eviction as a defeat.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Danish Sings Exactly Like Himesh Reshammiya in 'Dagaa' | Watch

Speaking with Indian Express, he expressed, “Honestly, all six of them are such great singers. And if I actually have to lose against anyone, I would choose them. I don’t take it as a defeat as they are indeed very good. I won’t say I am overwhelmed but now, when I know I am loved so much, I want to keep doing good. I would never want to disappoint them in any way.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals he is composing a song for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan

He also called the whole experience ‘life changing’ and said that the Indian Idol 12 gave him a platform and trained and groomed him. The show made him from an ‘absolutely nobody’ to a celebrity. He added, “Every artist goes through self-doubt and I think I managed to overcome that. Now I am not scared of anything, and I give the entire credit to the show for the same.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: 'Are Zombies Voting For Shanmukhapriya?' - Netizens After Ashish Kulkarni's SHOCKING Eviction

With his exit, the top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro. The grand finale will air during mid of August.