Mumbai: Pawandeep Rajan is one of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. He never fails to impress fans, judges and special guests with his singing talent. Like every other week, this Saturday too, fans were in complete awe following Pawandeep's performance.

Indian Idol 12 cherished the monsoon season on Saturday. While Idols and judges were seen celebrating monsoon along with bhutta and bhajiya, one performance that won everyone's heart was that of Pawandeep Rajan. He sang Rim Jhim Gire Sawan and fans loved it. Following Pawandeep's performance, several of his fans took to Twitter praising him and declaring him as the winner of the show. While one of the fans wrote, "Areee Yrrrr what great singing Pawandeep Ok handOk handOk hand❤❤❤ thank you for this baba ❤ proud of u," another social media user wrote, "What an amazing melody."

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions:

When big talent comes in little things. Bang On Joey! Reach for the moon and fall amongst the stars ! You have your Idol Pawandeep for a great role model and love of your fans! @RajanPawandeep #IndianIdol #Pawandeep #drummerboyJoey https://t.co/oAz5ssx2SP — IndianIdolite (@IndianIdolite) July 3, 2021

Guys don’t forget to vote for our darling Pawandeep.. He need our votes… Its our responsibility to make him winner.. Lets make him winner with highest votes ever in history of indian idol ❤️❤️#indianidol12 #indianidol #IndianIdol2021 #Pawandeep #pawandeeprajan — Rk (@Rk32694798) June 27, 2021

Sincere request to everyone.. Pls vote for Pawandeep today n tomorrow as much as u can🙏🙏 he is our only reason to watch indian idol.. Let him reach the heights of success.. he deserves this #indianidol#indianidol12 #Pawandeep #pawandeeprajan — Rk (@Rk32694798) June 26, 2021

Please vote for pawandeep to make him stay there at the stage of Indian Idol.Please shower your love in form of votes.Please vote for pawandeep and let get him in the finals 🙂

Vote for pawandeep#pawandeep#PawandeepRajan#IdolPawandeep#IndianIdol2021#IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/16TBTiseWE — Ravi (@Ravi21117989) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile, recently, Pawandeep Rajan got an opportunity to visit his home in Uttarakhand and meet the then Chief Minister of the state Tirath Singh Rawat. He was appreciated for his singing skills and presented a token of honour as well. Idol Pawandeep was gifted a shawl and a state memento upon his arrival in his state.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!