Mumbai: Pawandeep Rajan is one of the most loved contestants of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. He never fails to impress fans, judges and special guests with his singing talent. Like every other week, this Saturday too, fans were in complete awe following Pawandeep’s performance. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal And Others Sent Back To Their Homes And Reason Will Leave You Surprised
Indian Idol 12 cherished the monsoon season on Saturday. While Idols and judges were seen celebrating monsoon along with bhutta and bhajiya, one performance that won everyone’s heart was that of Pawandeep Rajan. He sang Rim Jhim Gire Sawan and fans loved it. Following Pawandeep’s performance, several of his fans took to Twitter praising him and declaring him as the winner of the show. While one of the fans wrote, “Areee Yrrrr what great singing Pawandeep Ok handOk handOk hand❤❤❤ thank you for this baba ❤ proud of u,” another social media user wrote, “What an amazing melody.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shatrughan Sinha Reveals Why He Rejected Iconic Film Sholay | Deets Here
Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions:
Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Goes Emotional Seeing His Success, Meets Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat | See Pics
Meanwhile, recently, Pawandeep Rajan got an opportunity to visit his home in Uttarakhand and meet the then Chief Minister of the state Tirath Singh Rawat. He was appreciated for his singing skills and presented a token of honour as well. Idol Pawandeep was gifted a shawl and a state memento upon his arrival in his state.
Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!