Indian Idol 12 Father's Day Special: Indian Idol 12 contestant Arunita Kanjilal is on the seventh sky after shooting the latest episode of the show. While celebrating Father's Day on Indian Idol, Arunita gifted a London trip to her father. She presented a ticket to him and revealed how he always wanted to go to London but they were never so financially established to have taken that call.

Arunita, who is one of the most popular contestants on Indian Idol 12, once again impressed the judges with both her performance and her gesture for her father. Speaking about the same, she said, "My father always dreamed of visiting London but due to our circumstance, it ended up being just a dream. When I surprised him with a ticket to London, the smile and pride on his face were enough for me to feel happy. I am proud to be a daughter of a man who only has loved me and has been there to support me through thick and thin." Other contestants also shared their best stories of being raised by their father and how their dad has been their first superhero.

Contestant Sayli Kishore Kambli made everyone emotional when she talked about hiding the profession of her father as a child. She said that her father is a frontline worker and as a kid, she used to hide his profession because other kids around her belonged to affluent families. Sayli was quoted as saying, "I used to hide my father's profession from my friends as they belonged to seemingly prominent families of either doctors or engineers. It is only after COVID hit us that I realized my father is nothing less than a 'Superhero'. He has saved countless lives and served so many patients. I would like to take this opportunity today to thank my papa for being so generous, selfless and courageous. I am honored to be his daughter. I know I have not been the easiest child but he has always showered me with unconditional love and support. I am forever indebted to him."

Her father returned the same amount of love to Sayli and said, "Sayali has been a blessing to us and has fulfilled all our dreams. Her talent is just a testament to the fact that she will soar high in her career. I was, am, and will always be proud of her."

