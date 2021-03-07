There are reports suggesting that the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is going off-air by the end of March. Judged by three talented singers Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya’s the show to be replaced by Shilpa Shetty’s Super Dancer Chapter 4. The report further suggested due to TRPs were low, Indian Idol 12 might shut down. Indian Idol telecasts on Sony Channel at 8 pm. The channel shared a promo of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and wrote that the show will premiere from 27th March Sat-Sun at 8pm. Fans of Indian Idol 12 were worried as they saw the same show time and thought the singing show is going off-air. Amid all the rumours, Himesh Reshammiya recently cleared the news. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar Brutally Trolled For His Tweet on 'Talented Singers', Netizens Ask 'What About Sushant Singh Rajput'



Himesh revealed that Indian Idol 12 is not going off-air, instead of 8pm, the show will be telecasted at 9:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. “While Indian Idol makes way for the ultimate kids dance reality show Super Dancer, our musical journey will continue with our viewers at a new time. The talent on Indian Idol that you have witnessed and rooted for remains the same, your host and the judges remain the same and we all will be ready to welcome our viewers every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television starting March 27. Happy Holi to all in advance and let the festivities begin,” Himesh told India Today.

On Sunday’s Indian Idol 12 episode, Hema Malini will be seen as a special guest. She will be seen dancing to the song Dream Girl and will also share an interesting anecdote on how she was named Dream Girl. On the show, Hema Malini will join contestant Danish Khan and will also perform on the song as he will sing ‘Dream Girl and Tere Chehre Mein Jaadu Hai’.

Earlier, Dharmendra was on Indian Idol 12 with his former co-star Asha Parekh. Indian Idol 12 has managed to win the hearts of its audience with Contestant’s melodious performances. After watching Saturday’s episode, filmmaker Karan Johar was blown away by the talent of Indian Idol 12 and said that he wanted to work with the singers of the show.