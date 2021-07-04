Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has spilled some beans on the show’s upcoming grand finale. In an interview with SpotboyE, he revealed that the current season is about to end and that they are in the last four weeks of the show. He further said that the team wants to end the show with love and positivity as the show has been heavily criticized for its ‘doctored judgments’. Aditya said that the finale will be ‘huge’ and ‘befitting’. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans Declare Pawandeep Rajan As Winner After His Rim Jhim Gire Sawan Performance

He was quoted as saying, "Well, as of now we are just glad to be back in Mumbai. Of course, it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions but we are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. Having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity."

Indian Idol found itself into controversy after Amit Kumar claimed that the show's team asked him to appreciate the contestants despite the quality of their singing. Addressing the criticism, he said, "Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants are colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can't speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different."

“Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most-watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity”, he added.