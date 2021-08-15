Mumbai: The 12 hour long Indian Idol 12 grand finale impressed the audience with a number of power-packed performances. However, amid all this, singer Alka Yagnik paid a befitting tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan Is Going Through 'Mixed Emotions' Ahead of Winner Announcement | Here's Why

Giving an ode to the singing legend and the ‘Queen of Melody,’ Lata Mangeshkar, Alka Yagnik sang some of her evergreen songs making the evening a memorable one. Alka Yagnik crooned to Lata Ji’s Ajeeb Dastan, Beeti Na Bitayi, Do Pal Ka Khwabon, Yun Hasraton Ke and many more and created magic with her voice. Also Read - Fact Check: Pawandeep Rajan's Viral Pic Holding Indian Idol 12 Trophy is FAKE

Apart from this Alka Yagnik also performed with Udit Narayan and sang a number of songs including Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye, Oye Makhna Oye Makhna, Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka and many more. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner: Pawandeep Rajan to Win Trophy as Per India.com Poll, Arunita Kanjilal to be 1st Runner-up

Alka Yagnik also wished luck to the top six contestants – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya and said, “They are all winners to me. Each one of them have a great understanding of music and their singing is commendable. I am really excited to be part of the Greatest Finale Ever.”

Follow this space for more updates related to Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale.