Mumbai: The 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol has been one of the most successful seasons ever. The show made headlines almost every week but now it is coming to an end. While Indian Idol the show is now approaching its end, there are reports that the grand finale episode of Indian Idol 12 will premiere on August 15. However, these reports are not true.

The grand finale date for Indian Idol 12 has not been decided. Sources close to the sets of Indian Idol told india.com that such reports claiming the grand finale on August 15 are false. "All such reports are not true. We don't know where are these rumours coming from. Even though the show is planning the grand finale, the date for the same has not been decided yet," the source said.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show have also unveiled the winner's trophy. The trophy will be unveiled in the upcoming episode where Asha Bhosale will grace the show and will enjoy some power-packed performances by the contestants. The race to win this trophy is currently between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish, Ashish Kulkarni and Sayli Kamble.

Earlier this month, the show’s host Aditya Narayan revealed that the current season is about to end and that they are in the last four weeks of the show. “Well, as of now we are just glad to be back in Mumbai. Of course, it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions but we are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. Having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity,” he had said.

Even though the Indian Idol 12 grand finale date has not been decided, it will undoubtedly a mega evening for all the fans.