Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, is inching closer with every weekend. Now, as per the latest TellyChakkar report, the grand finale will be graced by A-list singers and celebrities. The report states that celebrities such as Annu Kapoor, Shaan, Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchhal, Mika Singh will grace the show with their performances.Also Read - Aditya Narayan Breaks Silence Over Wife Shweta Agarwal’s Pregnancy Rumours: ‘With All The Romance That Is Happening...’

Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. Talking about the same, host Aditya Narayan told Subhash K Jha, “Yes, we are trying to have her back on the show. Glad to know through her management that she really enjoyed the episode. I truly feel beyond lucky that she is fond of me.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan to Get Eliminated After Forgetting Lyrics?

Apart from these, Meiyang Chang, Karan Johar, Reena Roy, Bappi Lahiri, Sonu Nigam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, among other A-list celebrities are expected to grace the show. Also Read - Mika Singh on Raj Kundra’s arrest In Pornographic Case: I have Seen One of His Apps

Reportedly, the winners of past seasons will also be seen gracing the show and enthrall the audience with their stunning performances. The makers are reportedly planning the finale extensively to make it a huge hit. The grand finale will be reportedly 12 hours long and will air from 12 pm to 12 am.

Earlier, host Aditya Narayan revealed to SpotboyE in an interview, “Well, as of now we are just glad to be back in Mumbai. Of course, it comes with its own set of limitations and restrictions but we are planning a huge finale befitting the level of talent seen and heard this season. Having all the judges back for the finale will be great along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity.”

Currently, the top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, and Nihal Tauro. The grand finale will air in August.