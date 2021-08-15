Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Indian Idol 12 is finally concluded after Pawandeep Rajan was announced the winner of the show followed by Arunita Kanjilal, who bagged the second position followed by Sayali Kamble, who bagged the third position, Mohd Danish grabs the fourth position, followed by Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya. Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan had performed for the last time. He started his performance by playing guitar and crooned the song ‘Qaafirana’ from Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. He then leaves his fans lovestruck with his performance on ‘Hawayein’, ‘Nadaan Parindey, and ‘Sadda Haq’.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner: Pawandeep Rajan Takes Trophy, Lavish Car And Rs 25 Lakh Back Home; Arunita Kanjilal Turns First Runner Up

Finalist Sayali Kamble gives her last performance before the announcement of the winner of this season of Indian Idol 12. She performs on ‘Aaga Bai’, ‘Mungda’, ‘Chikni Chameli’. Singer Alka Yagnik gives an impactful performance as she pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Before beginning with her soulful performance, she revealed that Lata Mangeshkar watches Indian Idol and she is sure that she is watching her while she is paying a tribute for her. She crooned to classic songs – ‘Ajeeb Daastan Hai Ye’, ‘Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, ‘Beeti Na Bitai Raina’, ‘Heera Panna Panna’, ‘Roz Sham Aati Hai Magar Aesi’, and ‘Teri Gali Aayi Re’. Legendary singer Kumar Sanu gives a melodious performance ‘Ae Kaash Ke Hum’. He also crooned to his evergreen songs ‘Dil Kehta Hai Chal Unse Mil’, ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’, ‘Mera Chand Mujhe Aaya Hai Nazar’Annu Kapoor back on stage as the host of Antakshari definitely bought nostalgia among many 90s kids. The singing-reality show is set to announce the winner of this season in a few hours live at midnight. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Udit Narayan-Aditya Narayan's Jugalbandi Won Everyone's Hearts

The top finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya are all set to have a last musical extravaganza face-off, and fans can’t be even more excited. They will be competing for the one last time to win the trophy and the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The celebrity guest includes Mika Singh, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Vaishali Mhade, Annu Kapoor, Javed Ali, Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani, Kumar Sanu, among others. The 12-hour long finale will also see several guests such as Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be gracing the show as a part of his recently released film Shershaah. Apart from them, guests such as Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Sukhvinder Singh will also leave viewers enthralled with their soulful performances. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will also make an appearance on the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Alka Yagnik Pays Befitting Tribute to the ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar

To boost the confidence of the finalists, South star Vijay Deverkonda of Arjun Reddy fame sent a video message telling them how much he enjoyed the show.

Earlier, director Neeraj Sharma shared with Indian Express that they always had ‘big plans’ for the grand finale. He was quoted as saying, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.” He also believes that the show could run for a few more months. He added, “The high ratings also prove that the audience is still hooked on to the show. This is going to be the last time they see their favourites perform, and we hope they really like the finale episode.”

A few pre-recorded chunks of the finale will be played during the 12-hour-long episode, however, the winner will be announced at midnight live. The show will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan. The current judges – Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sonu Kakkar will also be performing on the finale stage.