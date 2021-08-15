Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Indian Idol 12 is finally set to announce the winner of this season in a few hours. The top finalists –  Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya are competing for the one last time to win the trophy and the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The 12-hour long finale will also see several guests such as Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be gracing the show as a part of his recently released film Shershaah. Apart from them, guests such as Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Sukhvinder Singh will also leave viewers enthralled with their soulful performances. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will also make an appearance on the show.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan-Ashish Kulkarni Turn 'Music Director Duo' With This Heart Winning Gift

To boost the confidence of the finalists, South star Vijay Deverkonda of Arjun Reddy fame sent a video message telling them how much he enjoyed the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Prize Money: Know How Much Amount The Winner Will Take Back Home

Earlier, director Neeraj Sharma shared with Indian Express that they always had ‘big plans’ for the grand finale. He was quoted as saying, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.” He also believes that the show could run for a few more months. He added, “The high ratings also prove that the audience is still hooked on to the show. This is going to be the last time they see their favourites perform, and we hope they really like the finale episode.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 'Greatest Finale Ever': When and Where To Watch 12 Hour Long Extravaganza

A few pre-recorded chunks of the finale will be played during the 12-hour-long episode, however, the winner will be announced at midnight live. The show will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan. The current judges – Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sonu Kakkar will also be performing on the finale stage.

Live Updates

  • 1:42 PM IST

    ‘Student’ Sidharth Taps Feet With Arunita, Sayli and Shanmukha

    During the ‘Greatest Grand Finale’ Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted dancing with Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Shanmukha Priya on the song Disco Deewane from his debut film Student of The Year. “Aap log accha gaati bhi hai aur accha naachti bhi hai,” Sidharth said.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    Pawandeep Rajan Emotional ‘Tere Mitti’ Performance

    Pawandeep made everyone on the sets emotional including the actors after singing the song, ‘Teri Mitti.’ Sidharth Malhotra was left stunned with Pawandeep’s voice and further revealed that his mother is a huge fan of Pawandeep.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Join ‘Greatest Finale Ever’

    Rumoured Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are here on the stage of Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale. The duo wished luck to the top six finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya.

  • 12:40 PM IST

    Ashish Kulkarni’s Cutest Surprise for Pawandeep Rajan

    Ashish Kulkarni, who was a part of this season wished luck to his best buddy Pawandeep Rajan. Praising his friend on the special day, Ashish organizes a special surprise for Pawandeep. He gets a nameplate for himself and Pawandeep that says, ‘Music Director Duo.’

  • 12:19 PM IST

    Arunita Kanjilal-Sayli Kamble Cooks ‘Azaadi Ka Ladoo’ For Forces

    On the occasion of Independence Day, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble offered ladoos to the forces. While Arunita and Sayli cooked ladoos, Himesh Reshammiya named them as ‘Aazadi Ke Ladoo’. Adding to it Arunita Kanjilal says, “This is our way of doing something small and subtle for the jawans. Sayli Di and I prepared some ladoos and we hope that they enjoyed it.”

  • 12:02 PM IST

    The Final Singing Battle Begins!
    The ‘Greatest Grand Finale’ of Indian Idol 12 has begun. The show’s host Aditya Narayan and Jay Bhanushali opened the mega episode and wished luck to the six finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya. While some of the segments have been pre-recorded, winner will be announced LIVE at midnight.

  • 11:24 AM IST
    Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Grace The Show

    Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen gracing the show to promote their latest offering ‘Shershaah’. After Pawandeep Rajan’s soulful performance, Siddharth reveals that his mother is a big fan of him. He says, “You are so multi-talented. Firstly, I would like to say that my mother is a huge fan of yours. She wants to say, ‘Namaste’ to you and wish you all the best. This is the first time that I heard you live and I must say, your voice gave me goosebumps. I would say that you are the, ‘Shershah’ of this show, one who is singing different songs and playing various musical instruments. So, thank you so much, and wish you all the best.”
  • 11:12 AM IST
    Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal To Mark The Independence Day

    Sayli Kamble and Arunita Kanjilal will be seen offering hand-made ladoos to the Faujis and Himesh will name the ladoos ‘Azaadi Ke Ladoos’. Arunita will says, “This is our way of doing something small and subtle for the jawans. Sayli Di and I prepared some ladoos and we hope that they enjoyed it.”
  • 10:55 AM IST
    Wrestler Khali To Grace The Show

    Former wrestler Khali will also be gracing the show and will be seen rooting for Modd Danish. Talking about meeting Khali, Danish had said, “The current season of Indian Idol 12 is going down on history with the number of acts, artists, and personalities that we have witnessed for the greatest finale ever episode. It is not short of a blessing and meeting Khali sir was almost like a dream come true and it was amazing how down to earth he was. He motivated us and engaged us with his positivity in the show. I am thankful for the show that I could meet him.”
  • 10:42 AM IST
    Director Neeraj Sharma On 12-Hour Long Episode”; ‘We Would Have Hosted In Big Stadium’

    He said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”