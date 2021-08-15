Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Indian Idol 12 is finally set to announce the winner of this season in a few hours. The top finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya are competing for the one last time to win the trophy and the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The 12-hour long finale will also see several guests such as Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be gracing the show as a part of his recently released film Shershaah. Apart from them, guests such as Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Sukhvinder Singh will also leave viewers enthralled with their soulful performances. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will also make an appearance on the show.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan-Ashish Kulkarni Turn 'Music Director Duo' With This Heart Winning Gift

To boost the confidence of the finalists, South star Vijay Deverkonda of Arjun Reddy fame sent a video message telling them how much he enjoyed the show.

Earlier, director Neeraj Sharma shared with Indian Express that they always had 'big plans' for the grand finale. He was quoted as saying, "If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it's the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place." He also believes that the show could run for a few more months. He added, "The high ratings also prove that the audience is still hooked on to the show. This is going to be the last time they see their favourites perform, and we hope they really like the finale episode."

A few pre-recorded chunks of the finale will be played during the 12-hour-long episode, however, the winner will be announced at midnight live. The show will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan. The current judges – Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sonu Kakkar will also be performing on the finale stage.