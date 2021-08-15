Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Indian Idol 12 is finally set to announce the winner of this season in a few hours live at midnight. The top finalists –  Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya are all set to have a last musical extravaganza face-off, and fans can’t be even more excited. They will be competing for the one last time to win the trophy and the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The celebrity guest include Mika Singh, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Vaishali Mhade, Annu Kapoor, Javed Ali, Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani, Kumar Sanu, among others. The 12-hour long finale will also see several guests such as Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be gracing the show as a part of his recently released film Shershaah. Apart from them, guests such as Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Sukhvinder Singh will also leave viewers enthralled with their soulful performances. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will also make an appearance on the show.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan-Ashish Kulkarni Turn 'Music Director Duo' With This Heart Winning Gift

To boost the confidence of the finalists, South star Vijay Deverkonda of Arjun Reddy fame sent a video message telling them how much he enjoyed the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Prize Money: Know How Much Amount The Winner Will Take Back Home

Earlier, director Neeraj Sharma shared with Indian Express that they always had ‘big plans’ for the grand finale. He was quoted as saying, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.” He also believes that the show could run for a few more months. He added, “The high ratings also prove that the audience is still hooked on to the show. This is going to be the last time they see their favourites perform, and we hope they really like the finale episode.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 'Greatest Finale Ever': When and Where To Watch 12 Hour Long Extravaganza

A few pre-recorded chunks of the finale will be played during the 12-hour-long episode, however, the winner will be announced at midnight live. The show will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan. The current judges – Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sonu Kakkar will also be performing on the finale stage.

Live Updates

  • 3:27 PM IST

    Raghav Sachar- Pawandeep’s Duet On ‘Bachna Ae Hasino’

    Raghav Sachar- Pawandeep’s perfect musical jugalbandi on ‘Bachna
    Ae Hasino’ Is Absolutely unmissable.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    Raghav Sachar-Pawandeep Rajan’s Instrumental Performance
    on ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’m ‘Neele Neele Ambar’

    Raghav Sachar and Pawandeep Rajan give an instrumental performance on ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’ and ‘Neele Neele Ambar’. While Raghav is on saxophone, Pawandeep plays piano.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    Finalist Mohd Danish Performs With Ali On ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’

    Finalist Mohd Danish performs on ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’, ‘Nagada
    Nagada Baja’ with singer Javed Ali.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Grand Finale’s Grand Performance By Finalists

    The top finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya will be setting the stage on fire with their
    power-packed performance and get a standing ovation by the audience, judges and celebrity guest.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Finalist Sayli Kamble Gives Energetic Performance On ‘Pinga’
    With Vaishali Mhade

    Finalists gives power-packed performance on ‘Pinga’ with Vaishali
    Mhade

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Finalists Last Face-off

    Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya have an
    entertaining musical face-off with Sayli, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Finalist Nihal Tauro Gives Blissful performance On ‘Buleya’
    From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

    Finalist Nihal Tauro gives promising and entertaining performance on ‘Buleya ‘and ‘Galti Se Mistake’ and viewers are already impressed.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    Pawandeep’s Hilarious Dance On ‘Burj Khalifa’, While Mohd
    Danish Touches Kiara’s Feet

    Pawandeep Rajan entertains fans with his hilarious ‘jumping’
    dance on ‘Burj Khalifa’ leaving Kira ROFL

  • 2:27 PM IST

    Kiara Croons To ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ From Shershaah But
    Gets Distracted By Siddharth Malhotra

    Kiara Advani sings ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ but says that she got
    distracted by rumoured BF Siddharth Malhotra.

  • 2:25 PM IST

    Nihal Tauro Lives ‘Tere Bin’ Moment With Kiara Advani

    Finalist Nihal Tauro Sings ‘Tere Bin’ From Shahid Kapoor
    starrer Kabir Singh for the gorgeous guest celebrity Kiara Advani.