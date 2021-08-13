Mumbai: Indian Idol is gearing up for the ‘greatest finale ever’ and while preparations are in full swing, the show host Aditya Narayan has announced that the winner will be announced live.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Update: Pawandeep Rajan to Stun All, Not With His Performance But Something Else

The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will air for 12 long hours. The show's host Aditya Narayan has now revealed several details about the mega night. In an interview with Subhas K Jha, Aditya mentioned that they are shooting the grand finale over a period of five days. He also added that the winner will be announced live.

However, Aditya Narayan also said that while several parts have been pre-recorded, a lot of it will also happen live on August 15. Aditya also added that he will be performing with his father, Udit Narayan and with Shanmukhapriya as well. Since it is a 12 hours long episode, Aditya will not be hosting the show alone. Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Jay Bhanushali will join Aditya as well. Apart from this, Udit Narayan and he will be co-hosting a segment as well, Aditya revealed.

Indian Idol 12 will have its mega grand finale on August 15. The longest-running season of Indian Idol 12 will set another record as the finale episode will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also join the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’. The race to win the trophy is between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro.

Follow this space for more updates related to the Indian Idol Grand Finale.