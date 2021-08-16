Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Indian Idol 12 finally concluded on August 15 with Pawandeep Rajan emerging as the winner, Arunita Kanjilal as the first runner-up, and Sayali Kamble as the second runner-up. The sixth position was bagged by Shanmukhapriya. While a section of netizens mocked her ‘weird’ facial expressions during the grand finale performance, others expressed their disappointment for her not winning the show.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Plans a Trip to Kedarnath in New Car With Contestants; Reveals 'Ek Hi Building Mein Ghar Lenge'

Soon Shanmukhapriya started trending on Twitter where netizens shared hilarious memes featuring the Indian Idol 12 finalist.

One user wrote, "After looking at #ShanmukhaPriya 's facial expressions in her performance #IndianIdol."

“When you see that a horrible, mediocre, overrated singer like #ShanmukhaPriya has reached #IndianIdolFinale”, wrote another.

One more user tweeted, “#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 what an insult to classical music, classical musicians and lovers that #AnjaliGaikwad is relegated to singing in chorus in finals and howlers like #ShanmukhaPriya & #Danish are in top 6. .@SonyTV Shame on you and dud judges of your stupid show. Sad.”

Aditya shanupriya singing together is 3rd lehar of corona 🤮🤮🤮#IndianIdol — pakchikpak (@cutlebaba) August 15, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 what an insult to classical music, classical musicians and lovers that #AnjaliGaikwad is relegated to singing in chorus in finals and howlers like #ShanmukhaPriya & #Danish are in top 6. .@SonyTV Shame on you and dud judges of your stupid show. Sad — Ravi_Indian9 (@Ravi_Indian9) August 15, 2021

The netizens also reacted hilariously to the 12-hour-long finale.

Finally #IndianIdol end ho raha. 😏 Bc 12 baje se chalu hai 😒 pic.twitter.com/YST4RUKyxK — ᴴᵃʳˢʰᵃˡ (@Harshal_k7) August 15, 2021

Kumar Sanu ji as guest in #IndianIdol this season : pic.twitter.com/aJo1PkCc0R — A.J. (@beingabhi2712) August 15, 2021

After this amazing finale of 12 hours i would now kindly request Indion Idol team to pay my electricity bill… #IndianIdol #IndianIdol12Finale pic.twitter.com/BsQZrZQeBR — DC (@DivyaChawla98) August 15, 2021



Meanwhile, South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in a special message to Shanmukhapriya offered her to sing in his next venture. For her last solo performance, she crooned to songs ‘Gulaabo’, ‘Main Mast’, ‘Badtameez Dil’, and ‘Main Teri Tu Mera’.