Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: After long eight months, Indian Idol 12 finally concluded with Pawandeep Rajan emerging as the winner of the show and Arunita Kanjilal as the first runner-up of the show. The third position was bagged by Sayali Kamble followed by Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanamukhapriya. Post the announcement of the winner, Pawandeep and Arunita hugged each other as they congratulated each other for their win. Well, the pictures are too adorable to miss.

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan had performed for the last time. He started his performance by playing guitar and crooned the song ‘Qaafirana’ from Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. He then left his fans lovestruck with his performance on ‘Hawayein’, ‘Nadaan Parindey, and ‘Sadda Haq’. On the other hand, Arunita, leaves everyone lovestruck with her mesmerising look in stunning yellow lehenga teamed up with a huge matha-patti and necklace. She crooned to the songs ‘Deewani Mastani’, ‘O Mere Piya’ and ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’. Her mesmerising performance leaves judge Sonu Kakkar emotional. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Alka Yagnik Pays Befitting Tribute to the ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar

During the finale, Singer Alka Yagnik gives an impactful performance as she pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She crooned to classic songs – ‘Ajeeb Daastan Hai Ye’, ‘Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, ‘Beeti Na Bitai Raina’, ‘Heera Panna Panna’, ‘Roz Sham Aati Hai Magar Aesi’, and ‘Teri Gali Aayi Re’. Legendary singer Kumar Sanu gives a melodious performance ‘Ae Kaash Ke Hum’. He also crooned to his evergreen songs ‘Dil Kehta Hai Chal Unse Mil’, ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’, ‘Mera Chand Mujhe Aaya Hai Nazar’Annu Kapoor back on stage as the host of Antakshari definitely bought nostalgia among many 90s kids.