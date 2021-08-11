Indian Idol 12: Indian Idol 12 Grand finale is going to take place on Independence Day, August 15 in a 12-hour episode. Before the finale, the final contestants spoke to the media and talked about their personal relationships. Both Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan also talked about their romantic relationship that has emerged as one of the highlights of the season. While they have maintained that this is a gimmick to keep the audience entertained, their fans love to see them together.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rumoured Bollywood Couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Join 'Greatest Finale Ever'

While speaking to Indian Express in an interview, Pawandeep once again clarified that there's nothing romantic between him and Arunita but there's definitely a solid friendship between the two. Pawandeep, who is considered one of the top contenders this season, mentioned that he's looking at a lifetime bond with Arunita. He was quoted as saying, "Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old."

Apart from Pawandeep and Arunita, contestants Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble are other contestants who are fighting for the trophy in the finale. Interestingly, Pawandeep is already a winner of another reality show. He had participated and won the 2015 season of 'The Voice'. The singer has begun to do playback in the mainstream industry with Himesh Reshammiya's song. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!