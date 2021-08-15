Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 grand finale is underway and while fans are praying for their favourite contestant to grab the trophy, the six finalists have expressed excitement about the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’.Also Read - Fact Check: Pawandeep Rajan's Viral Pic Holding Indian Idol 12 Trophy is FAKE

Hours ahead of the winner announcement, Pawandeep Rajan has said that he isn't just excited but nervous as well. The singer added that all the contestants are trying their best to make the grand finale the best. "This is the first time that we have a finale that's for 12 hours straight. I am currently going through a mixed bag of emotions. I'm excited, nervous, all at the same time. There's so much in store for the viewers. We are putting our best foot forward to give the viewers an amazing experience. To be honest, it's great to be a part of something that's so huge and is happening for the very first time," he said.

Arunita Kanjilal also expressed excitement about the finale and hoped that fans like her power-packed performances. "This 12-hour finale is huge and exciting. There are going to be so many acts, performances, special guests, and a lot of surprises in store for the audiences. I have a couple of acts and have been practicing day and night to give the viewers a power-packed performance," she said.

Indian Idol 12 was one of the most successful and long-running seasons of the singing reality show. The race to win the trophy is between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya. The winner will also take home, a sum of Rs 25 lakh.

The ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ also welcomed several celebrities include Mika Singh, Vaishali Mhade, Annu Kapoor, Javed Ali, Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani, Kumar Sanu, among others. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also graced the sets of the show. The show is being hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan. The current judges – Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sonu Kakkar were also seen performing on the finale stage.

