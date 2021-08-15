Mumbai: It is a big day. The longest and one of the most successful seasons of the singing reality show Indian Idol is premiering its grand finale. The top six finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya are competing for the one last time to win the trophy and the prize money of Rs 25 lakh.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan-Ashish Kulkarni Turn 'Music Director Duo' With This Heart Winning Gift

During the episode, Shershaah cast Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani graced the sets of the show and wished luck to the six finalists. While Sidharth also interacted with Vikram Batra's mother, the actor then requested Pawandeep Rajan to sing 'Tere Mitti' as a tribute to the brave heart. Pawandeep Rajan's performance left everyone stunned and teary-eyed.

Sidharth praised Pawandeep and revealed that his mother is a huge fan of the singer. The actor also tags Pawandeep as the Shershaah of the show and says, "You are so multi-talented. Firstly, I would like to say that my mother is a huge fan of yours. She wants to say, 'Namaste' to you and wish you all the best. This is the first time that I heard you live and I must say, your voice gave me goosebumps. I would say that you are the 'Shershah' of this show, one who is singing different songs and playing various musical instruments. So, thank you so much and wish you all the best."

Apart from this, the female finalists of the show – Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Shanmukha Priya also danced with Sidharth Malhotra. The actor was spotted tapping feet with the three on the song Disco Deewane.

Follow this space for more updates related to Indian Idol 12.