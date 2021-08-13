Mumbai: August 15 will be a mega day for all the Indian Idol fans. The singing reality show will premiere its 12 hours long grand finale. On the special day, several singers, former contestants and actors will grace the sets of the show. Even Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen on the stage cheering up for the finalists.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: LIVE Winner Announcement, Aditya Narayan Reveals All

While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be promoting their film Shershaah, the duo will also express their love for the contestants and will wish them luck. Meanwhile, during the rumoured Bollywood couple's presence on the show, Pawandeep Rajan will make everyone emotional as he sings the song, Teri Mitti.

Sidharth Malhotra was left in complete awe with Pawandeep's performance and therefore he revealed that his mother is a huge fan of Pawandeep. The actor also tags Pawandeep as the Shershaah of the show and says, "You are so multi-talented. Firstly, I would like to say that my mother is a huge fan of yours. She wants to say, 'Namaste' to you and wish you all the best. This is the first time that I heard you live and I must say, your voice gave me goosebumps. I would say that you are the 'Shershah' of this show, one who is singing different songs and playing various musical instruments. So, thank you so much and wish you all the best."

Pawandeep Rajan thanked the Shershaah actor and said, “I am so thankful to Sidharth Sir for sharing such wonderful words. This song is very special and I am lucky to have sung this song in front of the jawans. Siddharth Sir called me the ‘Shershah’ of Indian Idol 12 and I have nothing but gratitude for the platform that has given me so much. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the longest-running season of Indian Idol 12 will set another record as the finale episode will air for 12 hours on television. A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. The race to win the trophy is between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro.