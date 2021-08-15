Mumbai: On the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’, Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan performed together and won everyone’s hearts.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Alka Yagnik Pays Befitting Tribute to the ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar

In a sweet gesture, Aditya Narayan expressed love for his father and announced that they will be performing together. Aditya and Udit Narayan were spotted wearing similar coloured outfits. Dedicating a song to his father, Aditya Narayan sang the song, ‘Tu Mera Dil, Tu Meri Jaan’ creating a very ‘aww’ moment. Acknowledging his gesture, Udit Narayan hugs his son Aditya Narayan tight and thanked him for the sweet tribute. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan Is Going Through 'Mixed Emotions' Ahead of Winner Announcement | Here's Why

Prior to this, Udit Narayan also gave a spectacular performance with Alka Yagnik and sang Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye, Oye Makhna Oye Makhna, Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka and many more songs. Also Read - Fact Check: Pawandeep Rajan's Viral Pic Holding Indian Idol 12 Trophy is FAKE

Aditya Narayan has been hosting Indian Idol 12 since the beginning. Apart from Aditya Narayan and Udit Narayan, several other celebrities performed on the stage. The celebrity guest includes Mika Singh, Vaishali Mhade, Annu Kapoor, Javed Ali, Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani, Kumar Sanu, among others. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also graced the sets of the show.

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of the singing reality The top six finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya are competing for the one last time to win the trophy and the prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

Follow this space for more updates related to Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale and stay tuned to know who is the Indian Idol 12 Winner.