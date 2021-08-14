Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 is gearing up for a mega grand finale on August 15. While fans are wondering who will win the singing reality show, do you know how much amount will the winner of the singing reality show get?Also Read - Indian Idol 12 'Greatest Finale Ever': When and Where To Watch 12 Hour Long Extravaganza

Reportedly, the winner of Indian Idol 12 will get an amount of Rs 25 Lakh. Apart from this, the winner will also get a contract with the music industry.

Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant was given a prize amount of Rs 50 Lakh along with an album contract with T Series. However, the winner of Indian Idol seasons 2,3 and 4 – Sandeep Acharya, Prashant Tamang and Sourabhee Debbarma were given Rs 1 crore each.

Indian Idol 12 will have its mega grand finale on August 15. The longest-running season of Indian Idol 12 will set another record as the finale episode will air for 12 hours on television. It will be a 12-hour extravaganza that will begin at 12 noon and will go on till midnight. While several parts of the finale episode have already been recorded, the winner announcement will be held LIVE.

A number of singers, celebrities and former contestants including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are also likely to grace the grand finale. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also join the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’.

The race to win the trophy is between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro.