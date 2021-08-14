Mumbai: August 15 is a big day for all Indian Idol 12 fans. The singing reality show will premiere its ‘Greatest Finale Ever’. The longest-running season of Indian Idol will set another record as the finale episode will be 12 hours long. A number of singers and celebrities including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan among others are will also grace the grand finale. Former contestants of the show will also perform along with the six finalists. Notably, legendary singer Asha Bhosle is also expected to attend the grand finale. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will also join the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’.Also Read - After Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale, Aditya Narayan To Host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

The race to win the trophy is between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro. However, if you are wondering when and where you can watch the Indian Idol 12 grand finale, here's all the information for you.

When is the Indian Idol 12 finale?

Indian Idol 12 Greatest Finale Ever will air on August 15, Sunday. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Sidharth Malhotra Tags Pawandeep Rajan As 'Shershaah' of the Show

What time will the Indian Idol 12 finale start?

It will be a 12-hour extravaganza that will begin at 12 noon and will go on till midnight. While several parts of the finale episode have already been recorded, the winner announcement will be held LIVE.

Where to watch Indian Idol 12?

While fans can watch this show on Sony TV on their television, if you don’t have access to it, you can still watch it. The grand finale episode will also be available on the SonyLIV mobile phone application.

Since it is a 12 hours long episode, Aditya Narayan will not be hosting the show alone. Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Jay Bhanushali will join Aditya as well. Apart from this, Udit Narayan will be co-hosting a segment as well.

Follow this space for more updates related to the Indian Idol Grand Finale.