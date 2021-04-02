Mumbai: The celebrity guests on the reality show Indian Idol 12 are known to create ample buzz around their presence on the show. After Neetu Kapoor visited the sets last week, the audience sat up and notice her love and bonding with her kids as they appear in videos to express just how bravely her mother has dealt with their father’s death. In the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, Rekha graced the show and made sure that both the audience and the team of the reality show were totally in awe of her. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rekha Plays Tabla on Vishal Dadlani's Bald Head, Singer Shares The Funny Incident

Apart from encouraging the contestants, providing shagun to a few of them, and performing with them on the stage, Rekha also gifted a stunning pink silk saree to the show's judge Neha Kakkar. The singer got married to Rohanpreet Singh recently and therefore when the veteran actor visited the sets, she made sure to offer her blessings to Neha. Not just Rekha gifted the saree to her, she also helped her drape the beautiful piece of six yards with a pallu over her head.

The pictures and the videos of the same are now going viral on social media, making Neha’s fan absolutely happy. The singer even spoke about the moment and called it a sheer blessing. While talking to India Today, Neha said, “This saree is a blessing which I have got from Rekha ma’am and this would always be very special to me. Everyone has been in awe of Rekha ma’am, and I am one of them. Meeting her and receiving a gift from her is so special. I can’t describe in words how happy I am.”

The veteran actor also mentioned that she wanted to bless Neha for life and saree was the most beautiful medium to do that. “It is always said whenever you meet someone newlywed you should pour them with your blessings. I believe a saree is one of the most beautiful attires someone can don. So, I decided to gift Neha a saree,” she said.

Watch out this space for more details on this love-filled episode of Indian Idol 12!