Mumbai: The grand finale of the singing reality show Indian Idol is underway and while fans are praying for their favourite contestant to win the show, one must not forget that the voting lines are open. But do you know how can you vote for the six finalists who are competing for one last time to win the trophy?

One can vote for any of the six finalists via SonyLiv Mobile Application or website. Check steps to vote here:

STEP 1: Download SonyLiv App or visit its website

STEP 2: Sign in by using or Email or Facebook account

STEP 3: Select your favourite contestant’s picture

STEP 4: Click on Submit

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is finally set to announce the winner of this season in a few hours live at midnight. The top six finalists are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, and Shanmukhapriya. Reportedly, the winner of Indian Idol 12 will get an amount of Rs 25 Lakh. Apart from this, the winner will also get a contract with the music industry.

The celebrity guest includes Mika Singh, Vaishali Made, Annu Kapoor, Javed Ali, Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani, Kumar Sanu, among others. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also graced the sets of the show. The show is being hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aditya Narayan. The current judges – Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sonu Kakkar were also seen performing on the finale stage.

Have you voted for your favourite contestant yet? What are you waiting for!

