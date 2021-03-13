Singer and host of Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan recently performed on the evergreen hit song ‘Rangeela Re’ for the veteran actor Jackie Shroff. During the episode, he joined the contestant Shanmukha Priya on the show to croon the hit song. He also recalled how he came on board for the song and said, “I was super excited to sing this particular song for two reasons: One of them was I was singing with the legendary Asha Bhosle, and the second was that I was going to be part of the same movie which would be starring the coolest guy ever — Jackie sir. I was so happy, and this song will always be special to me.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Judge Neha Kakkar Performs on Her Hit Song 'La La La' at Wedding, Hubby Rohanpreet Singh Grooves To Her Tunes

Jackie reverted back and said, "I am really happy to listen to Aditya live after so long. He has always been very talented even when he was young and now his talent has only increased. His singing just gives you a soothing effect."

The song was recorded for the 1995 superhit 'Rangeela', in the voices of Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan, who was a child artiste back then. Although the particular song was picturised on Urmila Matondkar, the film also starred Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, veteran actor Jitendra will grace the show along with his daughter Ekta Kapoor.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Indian Idol 12 will be going off-air due to dipping TRPs. However, it was just a rumour. Cleaning up the air, judge Himesh Reshammiya had said in an interview, “While Indian Idol makes way for the ultimate kids dance reality show Super Dancer, our musical journey will continue with our viewers at a new time. The talent on Indian Idol that you have witnessed and rooted for remains the same, your host and the judges remain the same and we all will be ready to welcome our viewers every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television starting March 27. Happy Holi to all in advance and let the festivities begin.”