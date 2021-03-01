Singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan was missing from the last weekend’s episode. The show saw Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa performing the hosting duties in Aditya’s absence. After a lot of speculations around his absence, Aditya finally revealed why he went out for the weekend. Many reports suggested that Aditya had quit the show due to creative differences. However, the singer clarified the air around his absence with a post on social media. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Govinda-Shakti Kapoor Special Episode: Dulhe Raja Actor Reveals he Wrote Lyrics of His 15-16 Hit Songs

In an Instagram post made on Monday, the singer wrote that he was injured and trying to recuperate. Aditya thanked his friends and hosts Bharti and Haarsh in the post. “Hey! Unfortunately, I was out of action due to a gastrocnemius tear in my right calf. My sincere gratitude to friends like family @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 for taking over the coveted #IndianIdol stage. Thoroughly enjoyed watching the two episodes. I am back this week. Rejoice!” he wrote. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Motivates Neha Kakkar to Donate Rs 3 Lakh to Families of Missing Uttarakhand Labourers

Aditya is one of the most loved hosts on Indian television, thanks to his chemistry with Neha Kakkar and other people on the show. Indian Idol 12 is also one of the most popular shows this season with its creative team finding new ways to engage the audience every month. The singing reality show sees Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges apart from Neha.

Meanwhile, Aditya recently appeared on the show with his wife Shweta Agarwal. The two got married in December last year and they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day post-wedding on the show along with Neha and her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!