Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has finally recovered from Covid-19 and is all set to return to the show this weekend. After he and his wife Shweta tested positive for coronavirus, Rithvik Dhanjani was hosting the reality singing show in his absence. On March 3, Aditya took to Instagram to inform his fans that he has tested positive along with his wife Shweta Agarwal. He wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass (sic)."

Rithvik also spoke about filling for Aditya on Indian Idol 12. He said, "I will be filling in for just one weekend for Aditya. I will shoot for the show on April 5. I have worked with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, the judges of Indian Idol 12, before. My approach towards the show will be of a fan. My parents follow it religiously. I am just going to be myself. There is no special prep as such, I will just go enjoy myself because I think that's how it's done."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

Meanwhile, music director Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir will be seen judging the show this weekend along with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Last weekend, Jaya Prada graced the show with her presence as a celebrity guest.