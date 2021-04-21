Mumbai: Singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has been making headlines almost daily for their best performances and guest appearances. At present, there are 9 contestants who are contesting against each other in the show – Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukh Priya, Sawai Bhatt, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayali Kamble, Anjali Gaikwad and Nihal Taro. A recent promo video shared by the channel shows Sawai Bhatt asking the judges to let him go. Yes, you read it correctly! Contestant Sawai Bhatt, who leaves no chance to impress the audience with his bold voice, wants to quit the show as his mother is unwell for a couple of months and he wants to be at home. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jaya Prada Regrets Not Talking to Sridevi Despite Being Locked Inside Makeup Room

As soon as the judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani heard Sawai Bhatt’s exit announcement, they were in shock. The audience and viewers have created panic on social media as Sawai said he cannot continue the show. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Slams Paparazzi For Hounding Hina Khan After Her Father Passed Away; TV Celebs Mourn

Watch the video here:



A few days ago, Sawai Bhatt took to his Instagram to share- “Sab logon ko namaste a Mata Rani aap sabko Khush rakhe bus aap mujhe aise hi Aashirwad dete rahe aise support karte rahe aaj mera voting line start hai please mujhe vote kariye aur Aashirwad dijiye”

Take a look at the post shared by Sawai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sawai Bhatt (@sawai.bhatt)

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 makers have recently introduced a new elimination rule ‘powerplay’. It means that there will be no eviction in the coming few weeks and the contestants (top 9) including Pawandeep Rajan, Sawai Bhatt, Arunita Kanjilal and others. It is speculated that 5 contestants out of 9 will reach the finale. Whereas, the remaining other singers will be left out of the show.

