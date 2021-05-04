Daman: In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, there will be an ultimate battle between the boys and the girls contestants of the show. The team of girls will be lead by Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir will lead the boy’s team. This means that it will be Arunita Kanjilal Vs Pawandeep Rajan, Ashish Kulkarni vs Shamukhapriya, Sayali Vs Nihal and many more pairs that will set the stage on fire. It will be interesting to watch who will win this battle. Any guesses? Also Read - Neha Kakkar Sings in Keertan In This Never-Seen-Before Childhood Picture, It Has Tony Kakkar Too

The crew and cast of the show have shifted their base from Mumbai to Daman including host Aditya Narayan owing to Covid-19 restrictions in Maharastra. However, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani could not join the team. Now, Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir have stepped in their shoes as judges. The entire cast and crew, who travelled to Daman, are being made to live in a strict bio bubble that allows them to travel from sets to their hotel rooms and vis-a-versa.

As per the Bollywood Life report, the makers have recently introduced a new elimination rule, Powerplay. It means that there will no evictions in the coming few weeks and the top nine contestants will continue to perform. Once the powerplay ends, the judges will calculate the total number of votes each contestant has received. The contestants with the highest number of votes will get a direct entry into the finale. It is also reported that out of nine participants, only five will make it to the finale whereas other contestants will be evicted together.

At present, there are 9 contestants who are contesting against each other in the show – Pawandeep Rajan, Mohammad Danish, Shanmukh Priya, Sawai Bhatt, Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni, Sayali Kamble, Anjali Gaikwad and Nihal Taro.