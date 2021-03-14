The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 will be graced by the evergreen fashion icon and actor Jackie Shroff. He will be spreading his charismatic auro on the show and will be seen having a gala time. In fact, he keeps judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya along with host Aditya Narayan and all contestants on their feet with his energy. While, he will be seen having moments with the judges, his will of learning from contestants will leave the viewers thrilled. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Contestant Sawai Bhatt Leaves Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya Disappointed, Know Here Why



In the latest promo, the veteran actor will be impressed by Danish’s solid performance on ‘Sheeshe se sheesha takraaye’ and ‘Amma Dekh’. His performance makes Jackie nostalgic and recalls Devdas days and talks about how he enjoyed shooting with everyone. After his performance, Danish requested the actor to recreate the famous train scene from the blockbuster hit film where Chunni Babu and Dev share a lovely scene together. He agrees immediately and sportingly recreates the scene along with him. Jackie Shroff after watching the performance of Danish gave him a bracelet as a token of appreciation. He told Danish, “You rocked the stage, you performed like a total Rockstar. It’s marvelous the way you sing and especially the song Amma dekh, it was outstanding. I wish you all the luck for your future and keep rocking like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



Contestant SamukhPriya performs on the song ‘Tu Mera Jaanu Hai’from the film ‘Hero’ and recreates a popular scene from his popular film ‘Ram Lakhan’. He also croons to the evergreen hit song ‘Rangeela Re’ with host Aditya Narayan and contestant Shanmukha Priya.