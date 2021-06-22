Mumbai: The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 will have chief guest Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, who will grace the show. We all know that Indian Idol 12 contestants never fail to impress fans, audience, judges and this time again, the contestants have surprised Javed Akhtar with their soulful performances on songs penned by him. The makers have shared a new Indian Idol 12 promo where contestant Arunita Kanjilal is seen performing on ‘Tere Liye’ from Veer Zara. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt's Elimination Leaves Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Heartbroken

As Arunita sings soulfully, Javed Akhtar keeps one hand on his face to listen to her voice carefully. Impressed with Arunita Kanjilal’s performance, Javed said she reminds of Lata Mangeshkar. “Inhone Lata Ji Ki Yaad Dila Di’. In the end of the video, Javed Akhtar gets up from his chair to clap. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt's Shocking Eviction | Watch Video | Latest News

Watch Arunita Kanjilal’s mesmerizing voice on Tere Liye Hum Hai Jiye:

Apart from Arunita’s performance, her overall looks in shimmery green saree from the episode have left her fans crazy. Arunita Kanjilal wears a gorgeous shimmery green saree and looks hot in her curly hair. She is not less than a diva.

Arunita’s singing has also impressed the singing show’s judge Himesh Reshammiya. He decided to launch her and Pawandeep Rajan together in his new album. The duo will feature in the first song of Himesh Reshammiya’s next album, Moods with Melodies. The release date of the song will be announced on June 21 which also happens to be World Music Day.

In another Indian Idol 12 promo, Javed Akhtar was impressed with Mohd. Danish’s performance as he crooned Afreen Afreen penned by Akhtar.

Sayli Kamble crooned Pyar Hua Chupke Se from 1942: A Love Story.

Watch this space for more updates on Indian Idol 12.