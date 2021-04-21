Mumbai: Veteran actor and politician Jaya Prada will be gracing the weekend episode of Indian Idol 12. The popular actor will be seen encouraging the contestants as they sing hit numbers from her films, and also performing with them on stage. In videos and photos that are now going viral on social media, Jaya Prada is seen grooving to her hit song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re from the movie Sharaabi. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 To Pay Special Tribute To Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Will Perform Too

Turns out that contestant Arunita Kanjilal croons to this song on stage and Jaya seems so impressed that as a token of love, she decides to perform on the song with Arunita. Wearing her wine coloured lehenga, the veteran actor dances gracefully to one of her most popular songs in Bollywood. "Arunita, this performance is one of the best performances of this evening. I liked the way you held onto this song which was very difficult indeed. But, you outperformed in it," she says.

Later, as contestant Shanmukha Priya performs on stage, Jaya Prada offers her the Rasam Rice that she cooked for her. Both Jaya and Shanmukha belong to the state of Andhra Pradesh and Shanmukha has been one of her favourite contestants on the show. She tells Shanmukha, "I have also heard that you are missing home food so, I have specially cooked rasam rice for you."

While it’s going to be a beautiful episode, the audience will not see Neha Kakkar as one of the judges this weekend. As it has been reported, she had to shoot for something she had committed before and that’s the reason Neha will be missed from one of the episodes this weekend.

