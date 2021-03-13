Indian Idol 12 is nothing less than a spectacle for viewers with its talented contestants. Gracing the show as the guest judge, legendary actor Jeetendra and his daughter Ekta Kapoor made an appearance on the show in the latest episode. Contestant Pawandeep sang the songs ‘Musafir Hoon Yaaron’ and ‘Kitna Pyaara Wada’. After his spectacular performance, Jeetendra commented on his performance and mentioned how much he loves the melodious voice of Pawandeep. He further said that he wishes to sing like him but doesn’t know how to. He further confessed that he would love to become an ace in cricket and singing. Also Read - Jeetendra On Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Narayan Groove To 'Taki Taki' | WATCH

The veteran actor also shared an incident with the audience. He spoke about how Pawandeep’s performance on the songs ‘Teri Mitti’ and ‘Tum Say Milna’ was being played on the loop at his theatre when he had a small get-together. He said, “Your voice has a soothing effect which is great. I wish you all the luck and happiness for your future.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Host Aditya Narayan Croons on 'Rangeela Re' For Jackie Shroff



During the episode, the contestants along with the judges Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar along with host Aditya Narayan will be seen clad in white-coloured outfits to pray tribute to the Himmatwala actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)



In the promo, the contestants, judges, and the host come together to perform on the hook-up steps of ‘Taki Taki’. In the video, all contestants in all-white outfits groove to the song. Judge Himesh also performs on the song along with Ekta Kapoor. After the performances by the contestants, Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor will share some anecdotes from their careers and lives, which will motivate contestants to never give up and to achieve their dreams.