Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 celebrated the legacy of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in its last episode. The episode was dedicated to Kumar's 100 songs and the singer's son Amit Kumar graced the show as the chief guest with Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik in attendance as guests.
After the episode this weekend, several social media users took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the makers. A section of the audience felt that the judges and the singers 'ruined' the classic numbers sung by Kishore Kumar instead of making them celebratory. Many users tagged both Neha and Himesh requesting them to not try and sing the songs by the legendary singer on any platform because they allegedly failed to do justice with these songs.
One Twitter user wrote, "Neha Kakkar do whatever you want to do with your songs please don't even think to spoil Kishore Kumar Sir's songs (sic)." Another user wrote, "#IndianIdol2021 #indianidol #SonyLIV please spare Kishore Kumar's songs.. this is a worst singing I've ever witnessed of Kishore's songs.. all my favorite songs are screwed by iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik and all participants (sic)." Check out a few tweets here:
Indian Idol 12 has been garnering good TRPs with many celebs appearing on the show as special guests. Rekha, Hema Malini, Jaya Prada, Jackie Shroff, Jeetendra, Neetu Kapoor, and Udit Narayan among many other celebs appeared on the show and blessed the contestants for a bright future.
What do you have to think about the show celebrating Kishore Kumar’s legacy? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!