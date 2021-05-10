Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 celebrated the legacy of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in its last episode. The episode was dedicated to Kumar’s 100 songs and the singer’s son Amit Kumar graced the show as the chief guest with Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik in attendance as guests. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar In Love With Sayli Kamble's Performance, Says 'Even I Cannot Sing Like You'

After the episode this weekend, several social media users took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the makers. A section of the audience felt that the judges and the singers ‘ruined’ the classic numbers sung by Kishore Kumar instead of making them celebratory. Many users tagged both Neha and Himesh requesting them to not try and sing the songs by the legendary singer on any platform because they allegedly failed to do justice with these songs. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Finally Shoots For The Show in Daman Amid COVID Scare, Read on

One Twitter user wrote, “Neha Kakkar do whatever you want to do with your songs please don’t even think to spoil Kishore Kumar Sir’s songs (sic).” Another user wrote, “#IndianIdol2021 #indianidol #SonyLIV please spare Kishore Kumar’s songs.. this is a worst singing I’ve ever witnessed of Kishore’s songs.. all my favorite songs are screwed by iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik and all participants (sic).” Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt Breaks Down In Tears As He Speaks With His Parents Over Video Call

#indianidol12 @SonyTV yesterdays n day before yesterday episodes on Kishore Kumar special were just hopeless… songs were picked up randomly, no hardwork of singers, not at all planned, Amit Kumar must be repenting, very badly crafted, Judges n Anchors were useless. Just listen- — Sunil Sharma (@SunilSh07550540) May 10, 2021

@SonyTV please ask #HimeshReshmiya #AnnuMallik#NehaKakkad not to sing any song in Indian Idol program.

Those 9 participants (finalists) sing very well and are more competent than 3of these irritating jokers #HimeshReshmiya #AnnuMallik #NehaKakkar

Please raham karo hampe🙏🙏🙏 — A Proud Hindustani (@Ashutosh_Vp3) May 9, 2021

#indianidol please don’t make #NehaKakkar butcher Kishore Kumar’s songs by adding her nasal tone and variations. — Win Best (@WinBest5) May 10, 2021

#indianidol12 Someone please reduce the footage given to the judges to display their singing and acting skills at the cost of giving footage to the participants. Especially Himesh. #HimeshReshammiya #NehaKakkar — Mukesh (@mukesing) May 10, 2021

#indianidol12 Kishore Da special was a big disappointment… selection did not have some of his best songs… also in duets, start from the stanza where Kishore da sings. Meri Bheegi bheegi see, Manzilein apni jagah hai, Yaadon ki baaraat… tooooo bad. @VishalDadlani — Arvind Prabhu (@ArvindNPrabhu) May 9, 2021

Indian Idol 12 has been garnering good TRPs with many celebs appearing on the show as special guests. Rekha, Hema Malini, Jaya Prada, Jackie Shroff, Jeetendra, Neetu Kapoor, and Udit Narayan among many other celebs appeared on the show and blessed the contestants for a bright future.

What do you have to think about the show celebrating Kishore Kumar’s legacy? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!