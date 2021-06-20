Mumbai: Criticism for Indian Idol has become a weekly routine. The show has been in several controversies lately. However, once again, the judges of the music reality show have been slammed for allegedly shedding fake tears and overacting. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Was Gareebon Ka Mithun Chakraborty, Not a Star: Abhijeet Bhattacharya | Exclusive

On Sunday, in the fathers’ day special episode, judges were seen getting emotional multiple times after listening to contestants’ and their father’s stories. Not just this, but lyricist Manoj Muntashir also appeared on the show and was seen giving a monologue on stage before every performance. However, this hasn’t gone down well with the viewers. Several people took to Twitter slamming the show alleging that it is becoming more like a daily soap. A number of Indian Idol fans also attacked judges and asked them to ‘stop overacting.’ Fans are not just disappointed but angry too. Social media is now flooded with hilarious memes. Take a look. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal's Big Moment, Sonu Kakkar Gifts Her 'Devi Maa Ki Chunar' | See Pics

Contestant: My life ….#IndianIdol Other Judges to Neha Kakkar pic.twitter.com/TSIK5gpeG6 — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 13, 2021

Contestant: I was born on the day my mother gave birth to me

Judges: pic.twitter.com/werpDqDFwi — Navya Nair (@navyaaa___) June 13, 2021

Reality of Indian Idol in one picture #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/YsdNS4S2uX — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 19, 2021

A number of people also attacked Shanmukhapriya once again and alleged that she is ruining songs with her singing. This is for the third consecutive week that Idol Shanmukhapriya is being trolled for her performance.

When #ShanMukhPriya starts shouting instead of singing

In #IndianIdol Le frustrated public pic.twitter.com/KmWorZwt6t — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 12, 2021

#IndianIdol Whenever Shanmukhapriya starts singing

Beauty of the song be like: #IndianIdol2021 pic.twitter.com/xqH6j4oNfj — Mitali Yadav (@Mitaliciouss) June 12, 2021

This is not the first time that Indian Idol, which is running for over six months now, is being trolled. Last week as well, Judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya get trolled for being melodramatic on the show. Netizens also slammed Idol Shanmukhapriya for her too much yodeling during performances. It all began after Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar appeared on the show as a special judge and alleged that he was asked to praise the contestants irrespective of their performances in the episode and that at one point, he wanted to stop the show and leave right there.