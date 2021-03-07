Indian Idol 12 has managed to win the hearts of its audience with Contestant’s melodious performances. While many have praised the show and the talent’s showcased on the reality show, the recent one to applaud the talent is filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that he was blown away by the talent of Indian Idol 12 and said that he wanted to work with the singers of the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional After Mohammed Danish’s Powerful Performance on Deva Shree Ganesha

He tweeted, “Blown away by the talent on #IndianIdol2021 ! Incredible! Can’t wait to work with these talented singers. @VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar #himeshreshammiya (sic).” Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 19,152 Saree Spills Hotness Around, Husband Rohanpreet Singh Agrees

However, the filmmaker was brutally trolled by the section of netizens and many pointed out that how Karan allegedly called Sushant Singh Rajput a ‘flop actor’ that ‘impacted saleability of some of his films’. Others even asked what happened when he worked with the Dil Bechara actor. Many even accused him of nepotism while the others called him ‘Duggal Sahab of Bollywood’.

A user tweeted, “What happened to our Sushant when he “worked “ with you ? Allegedly a “flop actor “ that impacted saleability of some movie ?? Cbi , ED , Tax, NCB teams pls don’t let any of these tormentors of SSR off the hook . We will watch everyday.”

Another user wrote, “Karan the only thing you need is a smart unbiased core team that doesn’t cater to film families, that brings to you those who are waiting to shine on the big screen!”

“Of course. Who cares about promoting talent, right? “You” don’t care. Many of us do”, commented another.

One more user tweeted, “Do you really understand musical talents!! First start making quality films.. help us getting convinced you are talented in your own field.”

Hope, this time you will give free hands to your music director/s to bring melody back and songs are picturized on character and not in background or after the film ends. You can do it. Only you are carrying the flag of your father. Rest have fled. will there be live recording ?

How I wish, we could say the same about your integrity. Sad, you are a Big guy from Bollywood. We don't need such big guys.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Indian Idol 12 will be going off-air due to dipping TRPs. However, it was just a rumour. Cleaning up the air, judge Himesh Reshammiya had said in an interview, “While Indian Idol makes way for the ultimate kids dance reality show Super Dancer, our musical journey will continue with our viewers at a new time. The talent on Indian Idol that you have witnessed and rooted for remains the same, your host and the judges remain the same and we all will be ready to welcome our viewers every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television starting March 27. Happy Holi to all in advance and let the festivities begin.”