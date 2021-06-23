Indian Idol 12 latest news: After saying that Arunita Kanjilal reminded him of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, lyricist Javed Akhtar showered words of praises on another contestant Danish Mohammed. During his appearance on Indian Idol 12, Akhtar complimented Danish by saying that he had a glimpse of iconic singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in his performance. Also Read - Kumar Sanu on Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Jitna Gossip Utni TRP, Samjha Karo

The makers of Indian Idol 12 are celebrating the legacy of Javed Akhtar in an episode called Tribute to Javed Saab. The contestants will be seen performing the songs written by Javed Akhtar in the show. During his performance on the episode, when Danish sang Afreen Afreen by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Akhtar couldn't resist saying that he reminded him of the legendary singer. He said, "You reminded me of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab. He was a huge Sufi artist. There are very few people like him in this world. His nature was very simple, calm, and innocent."

Danish, who was clearly overwhelmed by the compliment, mentioned that he was already honoured when he realised he was singing in front of Javed Akhtar and his words only acted as the cherry on the cake. "Breathing the same air as that of Javed Sir is a big thing for anyone. Getting to perform is another and receiving a compliment is a dream come true. Cannot thank Indian Idol Season 12 enough for the great opportunities that they have bestowed upon all the contestants. I feel like my existence has finally been fulfilled. No one can be compared to Master Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. But, what Javed Sir said will always remain etched in my heart," he said.

Danish Mohd, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kambli, Ashish Kulkarni, and Nihal Tauro are still competing for the trophy this season. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Indian Idol 12!