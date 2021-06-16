Indian Idol 12 memes: Indian Idol 12 judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar were trolled recently for being overtly dramatic on the show. The show has got some good contestants this year, however, it has also received equal parts of love and criticism for allegedly being scripted and over-stretched. After this weekend’s episode, netizens took to Twitter to drop some hilarious memes asking the judges to cut some drama off and stop appreciating the contestants on every performance. Some also mocked them for being melodramatic and unable to stop their tears after performances on the stage. Also Read - Indian Idol: Anu Malik Furiously Slaps Himself Leaving Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani In Shock | WATCH

Memes and tweets were also launched targetting contestant Shanmukhapriya on Indian Idol as a section of the audience feel that she ruins the songs with constant use of yodeling and loud tempo. One user on Twitter wrote, “It’s past four in the morning and the street dogs have decided to play Indian idol 😍😍 (sic)”, another user wrote, “Indian idol is the only show in the world where the contestants are permanent and the judges keep changing. It’s a new Sooryawansham for Sony. #IndianIdol #IndianIdol2021 (sic)” Check out a few interesting tweets and memes here: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya Gets Trolled Again For Ruining Priyanka Chopra's Song 'Darling' -Watch

Indian idol is the only show in the world where the contestants are permanent and the judges keeps changing. It’s a new Sooryawansham for Sony. #IndianIdol #IndianIdol2021 pic.twitter.com/T8xvoLpULv — AFwaN (@afwanlefthander) June 12, 2021

Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rakhi Sawant Dances Her Heart Out on Lavani Song, Sonu Kakkar Cheers For Her | Watch Video

#IndianIdol My mothers used to beat me when I did mischiefs in my childhood. Le Judges : pic.twitter.com/LV7RLP8nKd — Raj Morbiya (@MorbiyaRaj) June 15, 2021

#IndianIdol Contestants :I was watching Doraemon and the electricity power went off. Le Judges : pic.twitter.com/bTpXk3AEM6 — Raj Morbiya (@MorbiyaRaj) June 15, 2021

No doubt #ShanmukhaPriya is a quality singer but yodling all songs is not acceptable. I think #IndianIdol spoiled her career. Overexposed yodling reduced attachment with her. — Uttam (@udk_3141) June 15, 2021

@SonyTV @SonyLIV @fremantle_india we don’t want to c d overacting of Himesh ji n another judges apart from listening songs by #Pawandeeprajan #AshishKulkarni n other #IndianIdol contestants……. TRP k liye kucch v! Huhhhh (Ask dem to teach something new). https://t.co/eCjxPmzOgT — Kamal Romy (@KamalRomy1) June 14, 2021

#IndianIdol

Contestant: I was born on the day my mother gave birth to me

Judges: pic.twitter.com/werpDqDFwi — Navya Nair (@navyaaa___) June 13, 2021

It’s been over six months since the latest season of Indian Idol is running. The contestants on the show this year namely Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sawai Bhatt, and Nachiket Lele among others have made a special place in the audience’s hearts.

The show found itself in the middle of controversy after Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar recently said that he was asked to praise the contestants irrespective of their performances in the episode and at one point, he wanted to stop the show and leave right there. Several people spoke out on the same and presented their own opinions on the controversies. Meanwhile, the makers roped in Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir to judge the show in the absence of Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

Watch our exclusive interview with singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya here: