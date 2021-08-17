Indian Idol 12 has finally found its winner in Pawandeep Rajan on August 15, 2021, after almost nine months. Before the greatest grand finale of Indian Idol 12, our team got in touch with the show’s finalist Mohammed Danish, who gave us insights into Pawandeep and Arunita Kanjilal‘s personal life and their bond. When asked Mohammed Danish about Arunita and Pawan’s love angles used in the singing reality show, and do they get irritated with such news. To which Danish said, “Vo log bhi dhayan nahi dete, they are just friends, unka bond bahot acha hai. I just pray hum sab ki dosti aise bani rahe”.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Finally Calls Arunita Kanjilal 'Family', Speaks on Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill

Not only this, but Mohammed Danish also shared an important future plan of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal and that is their house. The two of them are planning to buy houses in Mumbai in the same building. In fact, Danish revealed, the other contestants including him are also thinking to buy their respective houses in the same building. "Hum log ka toh plan hai saath rehne ka. Sabhi log baju mein rehenge, same building mein sath sath. Humari dosti aage tak chalegi, kabhi nai tootegi. Hum sab log bahar se aaye hai, jaise koi Uttrakhand se aya hai, koi Rajasthan se aya hai, isliye sab sath mein ghar lenge. Yeh dosti nahi parivaar hogya hai ab".

Mohammed Danish also spoke about the criticisms Indian Idol and the contestants received. He started by saying that it never bothered any of them as everyone was focused on their upcoming performances. 'Jab Michael Jackson Ki Videos Pe Bhi Dislike Aate Hai, Toh Hum Kya Cheez Hai', Danish mentioned in his interview with Bollywood Life.

While Pawandeep Rajan became the winner of Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal was declared the first runner-up and Sayali was announced the second runner-up. The winner was announced after a 12-hour-long grand finale on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. The finale was attended by several singers, including Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan.

