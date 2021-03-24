Indian Idol 12’s upcoming weekend episode will be a special one as the show will be paying tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor in the presence of his wife and actor, Neetu Kapoor. In the new promo, Neetu is seen giving shagun to judge Neha Kakkar. The promo starts with Neetu entering the stage and dancing with the host Aditya Narayan on the hit Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s song ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu’ from the film ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor Misses His 'Darling Brothers' Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Shares Rare Throwback Photo

She says that no one will get sad today, not even her, as she has come today to celebrate memories of her and Rishi's together. She said, "I have come here alone after a very long time. I came here last with my husband. Since I was alone, I needed the courage to come here."

She then goes to the judging panel and gets seated there. Neha Kakkar hugs her and puts kala tikka behind Neetu's ears. Neetu then says, "It's a tradition that we give shagun to a newly married person whom we meet for the first time after marriage." Handing the shagun envelop, she says, "This is from my and Rishi ji's side. Lots of blessings to you."

Watch Promo Here:

The contestants will pay homage to the late actor while his wife, Neetu Kapoor will be seen as a special guest on the show. The reality singing show will have a Rishi Kapoor special episode wherein the contestants will pay tribute to him by singing hit songs from his films.

During his last days, the Bobby actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and suffered from breathing issues. As per the source, the actor was in a serious condition and his wife Neetu was by his side while his son Ranbir Kapoor made regular visits to the hospital. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a long battle with cancer.