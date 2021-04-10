Indian Idol 12 will be graced by singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who will appear on the show as the guest judge to promote her new single, Radha, which has already created a storm on social media. During the upcoming episode, Dhvani and judge Neha Kakkar come together on stage for the impromptu dance performance on the blockbuster track, Dilbar. The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali, which crossed the one billion viewership mark on YouTube. Hence, when they got an opportunity on the Indian Idol 12 set, they have put on live performance and have set the stage on fire. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: AR Rahman Plays Piano, Croons To 'Ishq Bina', Ashish Kulkarni Breaks Down in Tears | WATCH

From the audience, contestants and judges were blown away by their stunning performances. Well, the two singers have mutual admiration for each other and it will be interesting to watch them perform together for the first time on stage.



Meanwhile, AR Rahman and Anandji, who composed music for hit films such as Don, Qurbani, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, will also grace the show this weekend. While, AR Rahman will be seen crooning to his popular love song, Ishq Bina (Taal, 1999), Anandji will share some of the stories with the judges and contestants of Indian Idol 12. Sawai Bhatt’s performance on ‘Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se’ even made Anandji dance on the song.

Last weekend, veteran actor Rekha graced the show and fans loved the episode. The fun-filled episode had Rekha dancing, singing, lip-syncing songs as the contestants performed on popular numbers from her films. Apart from Rekha, the show was earlier graced by Neetu Kapoor, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Jitendra among others.